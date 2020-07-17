fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit filed over dog killed by police

Lawsuit filed over dog killed by police

Police entered yard without a warrant

By: Bennett Loudon July 17, 2020 0

A Rochester woman is suing the Rochester Police Department and several officers for fatally shooting her dog in her fenced-in yard. The plaintiff, Erin Gursslin, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and attorneys fees in the complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Rochester. On Sept. 6, 2018, an RPD SWAT team was planning to execute ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo