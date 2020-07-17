Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Recorded July 6, 2020

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 6, 2020 57 NOT PROVIDED FICHTER, KARLA et al to FICHTER, KARLA A et al Property Address: 1242 LAKE SHORE BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12360 Page: 0053 Tax Account: 061.08-2-10 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 EATON, LARRY et ano to BUCELLI, MICHAEL et al Property Address: 2323 IRELAND ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12359 Page: ...

