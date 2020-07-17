fbpx
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 29, 2020 LIEN SATISFIED MCWILLIAMS, QUINTIN J Favor: HENDERSON, NEADRIA N 305 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

