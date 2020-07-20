fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ judge’s house

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ judge’s house

By: The Associated Press MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL BALSAMO July 20, 2020 0

A gunman posing as a FedEx delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, authorities said. The shooting happened Sunday evening at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo