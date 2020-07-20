fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 1-4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 1, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DIAZ, JUAN 11 ADMIRAL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: MEDINA, MARIA et ano Amount: $665.29 DIBBLE, JONATHAN 53 PINNACLE ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: RUTHERFORD, CHRISTINA et ano Amount: $4,650.00 DUMAS, JARVIS L 1349 AYRAULT ROAD APARTMENT 78, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: ROUNDS, SHAVONDA et ano Amount: $261.75 HIGHLAND CONTRACTORS OF WESTERN NEW YORK ...

