Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 1-3, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 1-3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 1, 2020 LIEN RELEASE ASENATO, THOMAS J III Favor: USA/IRS BARKSDALE, REGINALD V Favor: USA/IRS BROWN, JENNIFER L Favor: USA/IRS DANDREA, CLEDA M Favor: USA/IRS HANSEN, AMY T Favor: USA/IRS LESTER, JEANNE A Favor: USA/IRS SUMMERS, KATHERINE M Favor: USA/IRS WARNER, JEFFERY H Favor: USA/IRS Liens Filed Recorded June 3, 2020 LIEN RELEASE GERBER, ELIZABETH Favor: USA/IRS 1380 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA TOWNLINE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 WATSON, MIKE Favor: USA/IRS 444 ...

