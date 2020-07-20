fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 7, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 7, 2020 97 14424 SCORSE, KAYLEE J Property Address: 396 BUCKMAN ROAD, GREECE NY 14424 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $7,755.62 14428 FROMM, SHELBY M Property Address: 177 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $121,500.00 14445 BRADT, CARIE E & BRADT, KEITH A Property Address: 346 FAIRPORT ROAD, ...

