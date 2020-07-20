fbpx
Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

By: The Associated Press July 20, 2020 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters outside Portland's U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building's entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said. Authorities over the weekend erected large fences around the building in an effort to keep away the protesters ...

