Second Circuit – Overtime pay: Thomas v. Bed, Bath & Beyond

Second Circuit – Overtime pay: Thomas v. Bed, Bath & Beyond

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Overtime pay Fluctuating workweek method of calculation Thomas v. Bed, Bath & Beyond 19-1647 Judges Calabresi, Parker, and Livingston Background: The plaintiff appellants are employees of the defendant appellant. Prior to March 2015 the defendant calculated the plaintiffs’ overtime compensation using the fluctuating workweek method. The plaintiffs contend that the defendant was ...

