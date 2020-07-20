fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump offers confusion, contradictions on immigration order

Trump offers confusion, contradictions on immigration order

By: The Associated Press JILL COLVIN and ASTRID GALVAN July 20, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is promising new executive action on immigration as he returns to the defining issue of his administration. But Trump has offered contradictory and confusing statements about his plans in recent days. His comments come after the Supreme Court rejected his efforts to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo