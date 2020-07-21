fbpx
COVID-19 adds challenges to legal requirements for special education

By: Special to The Daily Record Andrea Deckert July 21, 2020 0

An attorney with Harris Beach PLLC is using her wide-ranging professional expertise to help school districts navigate the challenges they are facing with meeting students’ special education needs during the COVID-19 outbreak. “COVID changed everything for school districts,” said Anne McGinnis, senior counsel at Harris Beach. In addition to being an attorney, McGinnis is a licensed psychologist ...

