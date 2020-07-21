fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal presence in Portland raises constitutional crisis concerns

Federal presence in Portland raises constitutional crisis concerns

By: The Associated Press July 21, 2020 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mardy Widman has watched protests against racial injustice unfold in her hometown of Portland, Oregon, for more than seven weeks but stayed away because, at age 79, she feared contracting the coronavirus. But that calculus changed for Widman when President Donald Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to the liberal city to quell ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo