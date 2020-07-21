fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 4, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ALLEN, MARVIN D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BARNES, KENISHA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BARNWELL, ALPHONSE E Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BARNWELL, ALPHONSE E Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BARTON, JOAQUIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BEARD, NATHANIEL D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BEARD, ...

