Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 4-8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 4, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABRAHAM, ABRAHAM K Appoints: ABRAHAM, WESLEY ABRAHAM, ROSAMMA Appoints: ABRAHAM, WESLEY ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Appoints: CITI RESIDENTIAL LENDING INC GIULIANO, MICHAEL N Appoints: GIULIANO, NANCY A IGLOO SERIES IV TRUST Appoints: SN SERVICING CORPORATION LABRUM, ANTHONY H Appoints: FOSTER, CHAD MATHEWSON, CLINT JOSEPH Appoints: MATHEWSON, SUE-ELLEN MILLER, DONALD F Appoints: MILLER, GREGORY A STATE OF ...

