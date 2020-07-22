Brian P. Madrazo

Paychex Inc.

As Brian P. Madrazo, a director in the Paychex Legal Department puts it, there was never a “flash of lightning”—a moment when he decided on law as a career.

“There was a labor law course at LeMoyne I really enjoyed,” he says. “But once I got to graduation, I didn’t think I would go (to law school) right away.”

Ending up with a degree in industrial labor relations, Madrazo worked in the state Legislature for a year before moving on to the University at Buffalo’s law school, turning that into a three-year stint in the U.S. Army as a judge advocate general.

He went on to have jobs with the Rochester public defender’s office and Nixon Peabody before joining Paychex in 2003 as the company’s fourth attorney, assuming his current role in 2015.

“I’ve been (at Paychex) 17 years and have probably had three or four separate careers within Paychex in terms of where my focus has been,” Madrazo says. “I am fortunate to have joined Paychex and I really enjoy what I am doing here.”

Apart from the office, Madrazo is a veteran of United Way campaigns and is a trustee of the Pittsford Community Church, working with a team that keeps the church building up to date.

Despite being honored for his work, Madrazo is adamant that his success is due to the people who have supported him throughout the years.

“I’ve been really fortunate to work with (great people) in all the jobs that I’ve had,” including the support of Paychex’s chief legal officer Stephanie Schaeffer, his wife Kathy and daughter Emily.

“I’m very cognizant of the chances people have given me and the support I’ve been given. Without that strong support structure at work and at home, I couldn’t have achieved any success.”

