Deidre M. Flynn

University of Rochester

University of Rochester senior counsel Deirdre M. Flynn started getting serious about a career in law while in college. She puts that down to watching courtroom TV dramas, especially the lawyers on ’80s favorite L.A. Law.

“I always wanted to be a litigator, advocating in a courtroom,” Flynn says.

When it came time to go to law school, the native Rochesterian decided to eschew the West Coast for New York City, getting her degree at Columbia Law.

She then returned to Rochester, gaining litigation experience in law firms and later as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2003, she decided to join the in-house counsel team at the University of Rochester. Flynn’s long history with the university factored into her decision.

Not only had she participated in childhood summer sports camps, she took a calculus course during her high school days at East High, and her mother worked until retirement as a dental hygienist at Strong Memorial Hospital.

“When the opportunity came along to join the in-house counsel team at the university, I could not pass it up as I knew the missions of the university and its hospitals,” she explains.

“The opportunity to work with dedicated health care professionals—like my mother—would be both a challenge and rewarding.”

Flynn likes the fact that something new happens every day.

“Every day presents a new issue, fact pattern, or challenge not yet heard or faced. It is what makes the role both challenging and fascinating; the reason I love coming to work each day and will never, ever be bored.”

She likes to act as a calming influence during a stressful time.

“I often tell my clients as we end a phone call to let me handle the legal issue; please don’t think about it anymore for now and go back to doing the excellent work you do for your patients.”

