Samuel J. Burruano, Jr.

Five Star Bank

Five Star Bank General Counsel Sam Burruano says his career in law is just an extension of the values he was taught by his parents.

“My parents understood the import of education and encouraged me to excel academically. Success in school coupled with a passion to problem solve propelled me to law school,” he says.

After earning his law degree at Cleveland Marshall College of Law, Burruano joined the Hiscock and Barclay law firm (now known as Barclay Damon LLP) and stayed put for almost 20 years—“a rarity today,” he says—before joining First Niagara Bank in 2011.

The change in workplace presented Burruano with a new challenge—assuming the role of a bank’s in-house attorney.

“I felt that this role would provide a more fulfilling prism to see the byproduct of my legal advice and strategic guidance advance the goals and objectives of a company over time, while also enabling me to collectively grow with the organization,” he explains.

After five years with First Niagara, he joined Five Star Bank in 2016 and assumed the role of general counsel and corporate secretary this past December.

“Five Star Bank presented the ideal opportunity to work with highly collaborative and innovative leaders, and an institution committed to doing the right thing for all of its constituents,” says Burruano.

“It has been exciting to be a part of a company that is genuinely committed to the success of the communities it operates in, and help build a strong foundation to support our growth.”

Burruano credits the Corporate Counsel Award to his co-workers and the external attorneys he and his team work with to tackle legal issues confronting his company.

“This award is largely attributable to the exceptional and proactive legal advice provided by our very talented internal team of attorneys and outside law firms that help address specialized legal issues and serve as our team’s ‘bench’.”