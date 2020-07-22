fbpx
Home / News / Domestic violence agency returns to Hall of Justice

Domestic violence agency returns to Hall of Justice

By: Velvet Spicer July 22, 2020 0

Willow Domestic Violence Center court advocates are back in the Hall of Justice following three months of remote assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Willow advocates assist survivors of domestic abuse who are seeking an order of protection and provide support during court testimony. With courts closed except for emergencies, advocates have had to ...

