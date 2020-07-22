fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 9, 2020 53 14420 SKYLINE CAPITAL NY LLC to SCHEDLIN, AARON M et ano Property Address: 84 FAIR STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12361 Page: 0335 Tax Account: 069.17-1-33 Full Sale Price: $124,000.00 14450 FRIEDMAN, RICHARD to FRIEDMAN, RICHARD et ano Property Address: 38 PIONEER DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12361 Page: 0260 Tax Account: 152.15-1-64 Full ...

