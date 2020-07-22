fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 5-8, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 5-8, 2020

July 22, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 5, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DELOACH, BISHOP D. 55 ROADSIDE DRIVE, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: DREXLER, MARK ANDREW Amount: $16,919.21 FLOWER CITY MONITOR SERVICES LTD. et ano 58 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: AJ EQUITY GROUP, LLC Attorney: BOUSKILA, ARIEL Amount: $97,621.75 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT COLEMAN, MELISSA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

