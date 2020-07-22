fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 9, 2020 101 NOT PROVIDED KILLDEER ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 62 MARWAY CIRCLE, GATES NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $136,150.00 ROBINSON, CHARLES I Property Address: 59 LEICESTERSHIRE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: HSBC BANK USA NA Amount: $15,625.87 RUTTER, ANDREW W & WILLIAM C RUTTER AND PHYLLIS P RUTTER TRUST Property Address: 84 ...

