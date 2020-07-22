Julie M. Lewis

Carestream Health

Carestream Health General Counsel Julie M. Lewis didn’t start out with the intention of getting into law.

Lewis planned on going into broadcast journalism with her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State.

“After doing some internships, I just did not see (broadcast journalism) as something I wanted to do,” Lewis says. “There was a little too much news reporting intensity instead of helping people, so I pivoted and decided to go to law school.”

After graduating from Capital University, she had stints with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Harris Beach before joining Carestream Health in 2007. She was promoted to general counsel and corporate secretary at the end of 2018, after being deputy general counsel and chief privacy officer.

Most of her work involves keeping up with the rapid evolution in medical technology and the corresponding regulations.

“The technology changes just like it does in iPhones,” she explains. “As soon as you buy (the latest model), it’s obsolete and there’s something new coming the very next day.”

Lewis’ career has taken her all over the world, and although it can be stressful, she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“While it’s challenging, it’s also invigorating,” Lewis notes. “You’re always learning something new, and there’s never a dull moment.”

Outside the office, Lewis is an active volunteer in many causes; none as personally important as autism since her son is on the spectrum.

She and her husband decided to use their legal background as advocates to help special needs families navigate through the inevitable challenges that rise up.

“Being able to comprehend the system can be challenging, and there is a lot of complexity to navigate,” she says.

“When I retire—and I don’t think that’s any time soon—I would like to focus my energies on helping those families facing similar challenges so that they can take advantage of their options going forward.”

