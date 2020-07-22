fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Wolch elected president of Estate Planning Council of Rochester

Wolch elected president of Estate Planning Council of Rochester

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 22, 2020 0

Lorraine Wolch, founder and president of LPWolch CPAs, P.C., has been elected president of the Estate Planning Council of Rochester for 2021-22. Wolch has nearly 40 years of experience as a CPA and is a former lecturer in taxation and accounting. Her firm, founded in 1981, provides tax, accounting, planning, financial counseling and computer services for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo