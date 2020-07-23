fbpx
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER July 23, 2020 0

NEW YORK — A judge ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer on Thursday, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for planning to release a book about Trump before November's election. Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after ...

