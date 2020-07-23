fbpx
Home / News / Judge won’t silence anyone in Epstein-related prosecution

Judge won’t silence anyone in Epstein-related prosecution

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER July 23, 2020 0

NEW YORK — The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, refused Thursday to ban prosecutors or lawyers for alleged victims from commenting publicly. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in a written order that she expects anyone involved in the case to exercise "great care" to comply ...

