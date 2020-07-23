fbpx
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 9, 2020 LIEN RELEASE CLEMENT, ABIBATU Favor: USA/IRS 33 ARROWHEAD WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450 HK REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC Favor: UPDEGRAFF SERVICES INC 226 LYNDHURST, ROCHESTER NY 14605 KIRKPATRICK, JENNIFER L Favor: USA/IRS 2857 MANITOU ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 LANCERI, HENRY E Favor: USA/IRS 1305 WESTAGE AT THE HBR, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MAKOWSKI, ALFRED Favor: USA/IRS 206 WEBSTER ROAD, WEBSTER ...

