Monroe County, NY mortgages Recorded July 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 10, 2020 107 NOT PROVIDED BTMPM LLC & BTMPM LLC Property Address: 3400 WEST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $1,044,072.46 COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY & KOZIAR HENRIETTA LLC Property Address: 175 JOSONS DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: PEOPLES UNITED BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $599,403.20 LABMAN, DAVID C Property Address: 2 BROOK HOLLOW, PERINTON ...

