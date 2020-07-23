fbpx
Penfield man charged with fraud in diamond-buying venture

Penfield man charged with fraud in diamond-buying venture

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 23, 2020 0

A Penfield man has been indicted by federal authorities on wire fraud and conspiracy charges for allegedly attempting to bilk two out-of-state investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars through a bogus diamond-buying venture. Michael Schumacher, 55, was arraigned on Wednesday in U.S. District Court. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison ...

