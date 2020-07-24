fbpx
Legal Loop: New York judge weighs in on coaching witnesses during Zoom proceedings

Legal Loop: New York judge weighs in on coaching witnesses during Zoom proceedings

By: Nicole Black July 24, 2020 0

It’s hard to believe that in the span of just a few short months, lawyers across the country have suddenly become technologically adept and are using a host of remote technology tools, including videoconferencing software. In the blink of an eye, interacting via videoconference is now a daily occurrence for both attorneys and judges alike, ...

