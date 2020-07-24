fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 9, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT PANE VITA, LLC 10 WHITE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER EMPLOYMENT PROFESSIONALS, INC. Attorney: FITZSIMMONS, JOHN BRIAN Amount: $55,128.86 JUDGMENT SATISFIED JOHNSON, JAMES D JR Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JOHNSON, JAMES D JR Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT COMPARE, JERRY Favor: UNISTATES CREDIT AGENCY LLC CORVELLI, MICHAEL Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo