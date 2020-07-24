fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 13, 2020 103 14420 BREEDLOVE, BENJAMIN W Property Address: 16 HAVENWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $157,003.00 NICPON-ROOT REALTY LLC Property Address: 340 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $105,000.00 PARDUN, KARENZA ERCOLANO & PARDUN, RICHARD J Property Address: 232 CLARK STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

