fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / NY to end debt-based license suspensions

NY to end debt-based license suspensions

By: Velvet Spicer July 24, 2020 0

A bill that limits the grounds for the suspension of driver’s licenses and provides for income-based payment plans for fines and fees is headed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk. A7463B/S5348, pertaining to New York vehicle and traffic law, recently passed both the New York State Assembly and the Senate. Fifteen states, including New York, have introduced bills ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo