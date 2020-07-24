fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Political party organized event: Opinion 19-129

July 24, 2020

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Political party organized event Events for civic engagement Opinion 19-129 Background: The inquiring judge’s local political party wishes to organize an event in which children would meet with local judges to learn about the court system. It is one in a series of events to introduce children to civic engagement. The ...

