Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 14, 2020 52 14420 BELLINGER, MEGAN H to MCMILLIAN, ANDREA C et ano Property Address: 21 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12362 Page: 0531 Tax Account: 069.09-1-38.2 Full Sale Price: $128,000.00 HASKINS, ELISABETH A et ano to CAUSYN, BRETT A et ano Property Address: 4 CRESCENT DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12362 Page: ...

