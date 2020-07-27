fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 10-11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 10, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FLEET, DAVID L. et ano 4691 DYKE ROAD, BEAVER DAMS NY 14812 Favor: FIRST CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANK Attorney: COREN, JEFFREY DAVID Amount: $2,370,531.45 KAVANAGH, KIMBERLY 34 KILLEEN DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: EINSTEIN, STEPHEN Amount: $2,389.81 TAYLOR, ALEXANDRA S. 102 MOXON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

