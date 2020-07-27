fbpx
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 10-11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 10, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN SKATING INSTITUTE OF ROCHESTER INC Favor: RL KISTLER INC Amount: $24,350.00 1 BOYS CLUB PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Liens Filed Recorded June 11, 2020 LIEN RELEASE HASSOS, SOFIA Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES 308 LATONA ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 MECHANICS LIEN VEGA, EMILY Favor: NEW YORK PATRIOT CONSTUCTION INC Amount: $8,529.97 702 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER ...

