fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 14, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 14, 2020 121 NOT PROVIDED MAY, ADRIENNE M Property Address: 660 KIRK ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: GREECE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00 14420 CAUSYN, BRETT A & MCMULLEN, SHANNON Property Address: 4 CRESCENT DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $162,011.00 MCMILLIAN, ANDREA C & MCMILLIAN, LAMONT Property Address: 21 FRAZIER STREET, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo