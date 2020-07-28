fbpx
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 11-15, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 11-15, 2020

July 28, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 11, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT CHARMBOX CO PO BOX 17111, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - JACQUELYN BERNABEU & JESSICA BOWICK 20 ANGEAN DR, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - & 381 MT RIDGE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED NGUYEN, LOI THI KIM 53 MAPLE VALLEY CRESCENT, ROCHESTER ...

