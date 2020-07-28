fbpx
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 12-15 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 12-15 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 12, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BOSSART, FRANCESCO PETER et ano 801 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE UNIT 4807, MIAMI FL 33130 Favor: NEW CHANCE CAPITAL, LLC Attorney: MILLER, EDWARD W Amount: $58,202.00 BOYLE, MATTHEW DBA ATLAS OF 230 EUGENE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: LAKESIDE ROOFING & SIDING MATERIALS, INC. Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $9,980.65 O’Neill, Ashza Favor: Webster ...

