Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 12-15, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 12-15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 12, 2020 LIEN RELEASE BEACON HILLS HOMEOWENERS ASSOCIATION INC Favor: LANGDON, TAMMY 83 BLUE RIDGE ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 BEACON HILLS HOMEOWENERS ASSOCIATION INC Favor: LANDGON, TAMMY 83 BLUE RIDGE ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 CHAVERRI, SCOTT M Favor: TOWNHOMES OF EASTBROOKE CONDOMINIUM THREE 535 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON NY CHAVERRI, SCOTT M Favor: TOWNHOMES OF EASTBROOKE CONDOMINIUM ...

