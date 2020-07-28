fbpx
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 11-15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 11, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY HAWBECKER, DONALD Appoints: HAWBECKER, DEBRA HAWBECKER, SANDRA Appoints: HAWBECKER, DEBRA MARCUCCI, ANTHONY S Appoints: MARCUCCI, ANDREW MARCUCCI, ISABELL M Appoints: MARCUCCI, ANDREW PIXLEY, DAVID C Appoints: PIXLEY, DAWN E WARD, BARBARA K Appoints: HEWELL, LIANA Powers of Attorney Recorded June 12, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DENNIS, PATRICK R Appoints: WELKER, AUDREY M ENRIGHT, IDA M Appoints: ENRIGHT, PAUL RANNEY, ...

