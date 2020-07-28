fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 19-143

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Teaching – For-profit college Opinion 19-143 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asks if he may teach a law-related class at a private, for-profit college and receive the usual and reasonable compensation for the work. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a full-time judge may teach law-related classes for compensation at a ...

