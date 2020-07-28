fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Contract clause: Colon de Mejias v. Lamont

Second Circuit – Contract clause: Colon de Mejias v. Lamont

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Contract clause Taxpayer standing – State allocation of funds Colon de Mejias v. Lamont 18-3533 Judges Winter, Hall, and Sullivan Background: At issue is whether a state statute, which transfers money from the state’s energy funds to the general purpose fund, violates the Contract Clause of the United States Constitution, and whether ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo