fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Glenn Pezzulo moves to Barclay Damon

Glenn Pezzulo moves to Barclay Damon

Culley Marks Tanenbaum & Pezzulo LLP closing

By: Bennett Loudon July 29, 2020 0

Veteran litigator Glenn Pezzulo has shifted into a new phase of his 44-year legal career as a partner at Barclay Damon LLP since March. Pezzulo’s old firm — Culley Marks Tanenbaum & Pezzulo LLP — is closing Friday. Pezzulo, 69, was the only remaining full-time partner at Culley Marks. The two associates and a few remaining support staff ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo