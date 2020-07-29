fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Hiring court clerk: Opinion 19-153

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Hiring court clerk: Opinion 19-153

By: Bennett Loudon July 29, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Hiring court clerk Hiring procedure – Withholding consent – Relationship to town supervisor Opinion 19-153 Background: A town justice is concerned about the town board’s choice of a new court clerk. The town board eliminated some applicants in executive session without permitting the judge to review the applications and insisted on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo