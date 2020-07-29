fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Spouse employed by sheriff: Opinion 19-157

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Spouse employed by sheriff: Opinion 19-157

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics   Spouse employed by sheriff Non-supervisory capacity – Former employment supervising attorney Opinion 19-157   Background: The inquiring judge asked whether he may preside in county court over matters involving the county sheriff’s office, where the judge’s spouse serves as a non-supervisory road deputy. The inquiring judge also asks about his ethical obligations ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo