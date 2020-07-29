fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Real Estate Law: Initiation fees may be doorway to needed revenue for HOAs during pandemic

Real Estate Law: Initiation fees may be doorway to needed revenue for HOAs during pandemic

By: Special to The Daily Record KARIANNE M. POLIMENI July 29, 2020 0

No homeowner likes to learn that their homeowners’ association (“HOA”) dues are being raised, especially during a global pandemic when finances are tight. The reality, though, is that maintaining an HOA is expensive, and the expenses do not decrease or slow down even when the rest of the world appears to. Given the current economy, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo