RIT and SU law school enter 3+3 agreement

By: Bennett Loudon July 29, 2020 0

Syracuse University College of Law and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) have entered into a 3+3 admissions agreement for RIT students. The agreement enables students to obtain their bachelor’s law degrees in six years, instead of seven. Under the agreement, RIT students who are admitted and enroll through the 3+3 program must complete all coursework required ...

