fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Social media advertising and attorneys — words to the wise

Commentary: Social media advertising and attorneys — words to the wise

By: Special to The Daily Record Hon. Richard A. Dollinger and Cristian Cruzado July 30, 2020 0

There are two two-word warnings for any attorney seeking to exploit social media to help build their practice. Watch out and be careful. The ethical rules for attorney advertising — long based primarily on direct client solicitation or print advertising — are a long way from catching up to the 140-character — Twitter — and Facebook social ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo