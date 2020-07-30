fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ethics advisers exclude judges from demonstration

Ethics advisers exclude judges from demonstration

‘Judges should not participate in this walk’

By: Bennett Loudon July 30, 2020 0

The New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics has recommended that judges should not participate in a silent march organized by a bar association in response to the death of George Floyd. Floyd died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis and the officers involved are facing criminal charges. “We strongly believe that racial justice should ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo